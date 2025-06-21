Intel Posts Widest Q1 EPS Beat Among S&P 500 Companies

Summary

  • Intel Corp.'s normalized earnings per share in the first quarter exceeded the consensus projection by a wider margin than any other S&P 500 company.
  • Crown Castle Inc. reported a normalized loss per share of $1.06 in the first quarter, falling short of the consensus projection for a loss of 1.2 cents per share.
  • After Intel, the next four S&P 500 companies that exceeded normalized EPS estimates to the largest degrees were Ford, Carnival Corp., Dow Inc. and Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

Intel Corp.'s (INTC) normalized earnings per share in the first quarter exceeded the consensus projection by a wider margin than any other S&P 500 company.

The technology products and services company, known for its semiconductor manufacturing, reported normalized EPS of

