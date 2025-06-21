In my last Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) coverage in February, I argued that mathematically, it is of course possible to create a Discounted Cashflow model that could justify a market cap in the hundreds of billions of dollars with only single-digit
Palantir: Another Valuation Attempt
Summary
- 39% revenue growth in Q1, despite 71% US Commerical and 45% US Government increases, indicates international weakness.
- Still, financials are impressive, with an expected adjusted FCF margin of 44% in 2025.
- Nvidia's historical 5y and 1y FWD growth rates match or exceed those of Palantir, yet Palantir is 5x to 13x more expensive, depending on the underlying metric.
- As Palantir is highly volatile, a 30-40% drop would not be surprising and bring the stock closer to an already optimistic DCF scenario.
