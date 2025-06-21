Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) describes its business on its website as "The most trusted place for people and businesses to buy, sell, and use crypto
Coinbase: The Allure For Speculators In The Crypto Market
Summary
- Coinbase is evolving from a trading platform to a comprehensive crypto payments and financial services provider, with stablecoins at the core of its growth strategy.
- USDC stablecoin adoption is driving significant revenue growth and diversification, reducing Coinbase’s reliance on volatile transaction fees.
- The GENIUS Act offers regulatory clarity for stablecoins, removing a major risk and unlocking further growth potential for Coinbase’s stablecoin business.
- With strong Q1 2025 results, rising stablecoin volumes, and favorable regulatory developments, I rate Coinbase stock a buy for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.