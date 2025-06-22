There was more slow action for the S&P500 (SPY) last week, and a sense of calm (complacency?) despite the backdrop. It seems the market has found an equilibrium around 6000, but the danger is that a catalyst upsets that balance. A contracting range
S&P 500: Something Big May Be About To Happen, Week Starting 23rd June (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- S&P 500 could be coiling for a big move. The June range (so far) is the smallest for over two years.
- If 5963 breaks convicingly, there could be a sharp drop all the way back to 5767.
- Despite short-term risks, I remain bullish long-term, targeting 6500-7000 and plan to add to positions near the 5600 level during any consolidation.
