Gold And The Real Estate Cycle
Summary
- The 20-year land cycle drives economic booms and busts, with gold prices historically peaking several years after land and stock market tops.
- We are nearing the land cycle peak (2026), with gold expected to reach its next major high around 2031, potentially mirroring previous 4.5x price surges.
- Key signals include homebuilder and stock market peaks, yield curve inversion, and recession, all aligning with gold’s late-cycle safe haven appeal.
- I recommend conservative exposure via physically backed gold ETFs to capitalize on the anticipated gold price surge, while cautioning against leveraged or mining ETFs.
