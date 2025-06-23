I haven't spoken about Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) on here before, so this will be my first ZETA rating, and I'll list it as a Strong Buy. This is a company that hasn't caught much investor
Zeta: The Stock Is Too Cheap Amid M&A Interest
Summary
- I rate Zeta Global Holdings a 'Strong Buy' due to its rare combination of rapid growth, improving margins, and attractive valuation.
- ZETA's 36% YoY revenue growth, strong gross margins, and recurring revenue model set it apart from peers, with significant upside potential in both buyout and standalone scenarios.
- Compared to industry peers, the Company trades at a much lower multiple despite faster growth, offering 50–100% upside over the next 24 months based on my estimates.
- Risks include data privacy regulation and macroeconomic headwinds, but ZETA's high ROI for clients and sector leadership make it a compelling small-cap tech play.
