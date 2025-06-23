Shell: Too Speculative Right Now (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 23, 2025 3:21 PM ETShell plc (SHEL) Stock, RYDAF StockUSO, SHEL, RYDAF
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Shell's price has gone nowhere in the past couple of months owing to a spate of negative developments.
  • A weak oil price outlook for 2025 and 2026, a pullback in LNG production, worse than expected sales in Q1 2025, reduction in outlook and high forward P/E work against it.
  • The company's continued focus on shareholder distribution still makes a case for the stock in a year when capital gains are unpredictable anyway.
  • On the whole though, there's a lot more stacked up negatively for SHEL though, prompting a Hold rating.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Gas Prices Rise With Oil As Inflation Jumps To A 6 Month High

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Since I last wrote about the oil and gas company Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) (OTCPK:RYDAF), its stock has been on a roller coaster ride, coming back to exactly where it was back in March.

This is in

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh
3.75K Followers

Manika is a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking. She also runs the profile Long Term Tips [LTT], which focuses on the generational opportunity in the green economy. Her investing group, Green Growth Giants, takes the theme a step further from LTT with a deeper dive into opportunities presented by the segment.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHEL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHEL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHEL
--
RYDAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News