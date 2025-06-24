Eli Lilly: It Is A Bet On Human Longevity

Summary

  • Eli Lilly's recent stock dip creates a compelling buying opportunity, with its valuation multiples falling to 2022 levels, despite explosive growth prospects and a deep, innovative product pipeline.
  • Driven by blockbuster drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, Lilly's revenue surged 45% YoY. Near-term PBM headwinds are manageable, given the drugs' superior clinical data and massive market demand.
  • Beyond current successes, Lilly is innovating with a potential game-changing oral GLP-1 (orforglipron) and a visionary "one-and-done" gene therapy acquisition (Verve) targeting heart disease.
  • As a key pick in UBS's "Longevity" theme, Lilly is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the global aging trend, which fuels long-term demand for its chronic disease treatments.
  • The combination of strong fundamentals, a visionary pipeline, attractive valuation, and powerful secular tailwinds supports a "Buy" rating, with a potential 20% upside for long-term investors.
Eli Lilly Gateway Labs

hapabapa

My Thesis

From what I see, Eli Lilly stock's (NYSE:LLY) (NEOE:LLY:CA) recent sell-off presents a compelling entry point for long-term investors as the firm's pipeline and its moves towards building a multi-generational healthcare powerhouse should take it

