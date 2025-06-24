Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Presents at Special Call (IR Call) Conference Transcript

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Special Call (IR Call) Conference June 23, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Claeys - Vice President of Investor Relations

James Bradner - Executive Vice President of Research & Development

Susan Sweeney - Executive Vice President of Obesity & Related Conditions

Murdo Gordon - Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Michael Yee - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen, Research Division

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Trung Huynh - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

David Risinger - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Taylor Hanley - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Matthew Phipps - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Courtney Breen - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

James Shin - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Denis Reznik - Raymond James Ltd., Research Division

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Kripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities

Timothy Anderson - BofA Securities, Research Division

Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Operator

My name is Julianne, and I will be your conference facilitator today for the Amgen Conference Call from the American Diabetes Association 85th Scientific Session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to introduce Justin Claeys, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Claeys, you may now begin.

Justin Claeys

Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, Julianne, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Jay Bradner will start by sharing prepared remarks and then be joined by Susan Sweeney and Murdo Gordon for a question-and-answer section. This call is accompanied by investor presentation that is available on the Investors section