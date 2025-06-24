Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Presents at Special Call (IR Call) Conference Transcript

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Special Call (IR Call) Conference June 23, 2025 5:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Justin Claeys - Vice President of Investor Relations
James Bradner - Executive Vice President of Research & Development
Susan Sweeney - Executive Vice President of Obesity & Related Conditions
Murdo Gordon - Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations
Conference Call Participants
Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Michael Yee - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Yaron Werber - TD Cowen, Research Division
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Trung Huynh - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
David Amsellem - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
David Risinger - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Taylor Hanley - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Matthew Phipps - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Courtney Breen - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
James Shin - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Denis Reznik - Raymond James Ltd., Research Division
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Kripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities
Timothy Anderson - BofA Securities, Research Division
Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Operator
My name is Julianne, and I will be your conference facilitator today for the Amgen Conference Call from the American Diabetes Association 85th Scientific Session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to introduce Justin Claeys, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Claeys, you may now begin.
Justin Claeys
Vice President of Investor Relations
Thank you, Julianne, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Jay Bradner will start by sharing prepared remarks and then be joined by Susan Sweeney and Murdo Gordon for a question-and-answer section. This call is accompanied by investor presentation that is available on the Investors section
- Read more current AMGN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts