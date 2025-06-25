WTI Crude Oil Price Drops To $65 As Bearish Momentum Accelerates Below Key Support Zones (Technical Analysis)

Traders Union
56 Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • WTI crude oil fell over 15% from recent highs, reaching $65 after breaking key trendline support.
  • Momentum indicators remain bearish; price trades below all major EMAs on the 4-hour and daily charts.
  • Short-term recovery is capped unless bulls reclaim $68–$70 range with strong daily close.

Pipelines and storage in oil refinery.

Alvaro Victor

By Jainam Mehta

WTI crude oil continued its slide for a third consecutive session, dropping over 15% from the recent $77.50 peak to trade near $65 on Tuesday. The sharp reversal came after a failed breakout above multi-month resistance, and now reflects a

This article was written by

Traders Union
56 Followers
Traders Union is a leading financial portal dedicated to empowering traders and investors with essential information to maximize their success in the financial markets. Its mission is to create a trusted platform where users can easily access comprehensive details about the top brokerage firms offering the most favorable and seamless trading conditions. Founded in 2010, Traders Union was built on the idea of providing thorough and unbiased reviews of international forex brokers, along with high-quality content covering global trading and investment trends. Traders Union saves time and effort by making the process of selecting a reliable broker hassle-free. With the Traders Union Broker Rating, users have all the data needed to make well-informed decisions, eliminating the need for endless research and review reading.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News