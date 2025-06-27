Bank of Hawaii Corporation 4.375% DEP PFD A (NYSE:BOH.PR.A) is covered within this article. If you've followed our content for an extended period, you'd probably be familiar with the fact that we've covered a series of discounted REIT preferred shares in
Bank of Hawaii Series A: Cyclicality Risk Remains But Strong Long-Term Upside Potential
Summary
- Bank of Hawaii Corporation 4.375% DEP PFD A is heavily discounted and possesses a healthy dividend.
- The bank is quite solid for a regional, presenting exposure to high FICO score consumer loans and a performing commercial debt portfolio.
- NII margins have increased, largely due to lower funding costs and sustainable asset-level returns. Though not perpetual, the metrics set a strong solvency baseline.
- We might see credit spreads widen, and the economy soften in due course. That said, the existing discount is deep, slowly buying into weakness could be a good idea.
- Note that BOH.PR.A is non-cumulative and faces a 2026 call date.
