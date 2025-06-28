ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) provides complementary services to upstream E&P companies, exclusively within the Permian Basin. Even if the U.S. would like to drill, baby, drill, Permian Basin activity still just reflects oil prices. ProPetro is transitioning to electric fleets, reducing sustaining capex and
ProPetro: Pivot Into Industrial For A Multiple Rerate, But No Margin Of Safety
Summary
- ProPetro is investing in PROPWR and electric fleets to reposition as an industrial firm, which could lead to a multiple rerate if successful.
- Despite $1.6B in capex since 2019, revenue has remained flat and debt has increased, raising concerns about capital allocation and leverage.
- Growth is challenged by slowing Permian Basin activity and reliance on oil prices, but diversification into industrial power offers potential upside.
- Valuation is pressured by capital intensity and cyclical risks, but cost optimizations, share repurchases, and PROPWR expansion are key catalysts.
