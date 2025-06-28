Lindsay Corporation: Q3 Earnings Indicate Strength But Limited Upside

Cain Lee
Summary

  • Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has shown strong recent performance, but currently trades near fair value with limited near-term upside catalysts.
  • Q3 earnings were robust, driven by international irrigation sales and improved operating income, while the balance sheet remains healthy with strong cash flow.
  • Dividend growth is steady but modest, with a low payout ratio and 22 years of increases, though future raises could be more substantial.
  • I maintain a hold rating, awaiting lower interest rates as a key catalyst for growth, while recognizing LNN's resilience and solid financial position.

Top view of a farmer spraying pesticides on a large field of hops at sunset

Nejc Gostincar/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

I previously covered Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) almost a year ago and the stock has outpaced the S&P 500 since then. I issued a hold rating due to the shrinking revenue

This article was written by

Cain Lee
