Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) manufacturers instruments to detect and measure the structures of chemical, biological and industrial material samples. Its products include magnetic resonance spectrometers and mass spectrometry-based and molecular spectrometry-based systems. The company has grown its business
Bruker: Weakness In Academic Research Shadows Near-Term Growth; Initiate With 'Hold'
Summary
- I initiate Bruker with a 'Hold' rating and a fair value of $43 per share due to near-term growth challenges.
- FY25 growth is pressured by weak academic research funding and tariff uncertainties, resulting in lower organic revenue expectations.
- Bruker's long-term prospects remain positive, driven by investments in spatial biology and strategic acquisitions like NanoString and ELITech.
- High debt from acquisitions and competitive pressures are key risks, but cash generation supports gradual deleveraging over time.
