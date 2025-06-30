Insiders at Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), typically senior executives with stock options and equity awards being part of their compensation packages, have recently sold a ton of their Nvidia shares last month. The insider sales are noteworthy especially because
Nvidia: Why I Am Aggressively Accumulating At All-Time High
Summary
- Recent insider sales at Nvidia Corporation are not a red flag; the fundamentals in the AI market are extremely resilient and strong.
- Nvidia's free cash flow growth, driven by Blackwell GPUs and future product cycles, is massively underestimated by the market. AI-led CapEx spending is widely under-rated.
- The AI GPU maker is set to grow to a $100B annual free cash flow run-rate this year and a $250B FCF run-rate by the end of the decade.
- Nvidia's shares remain widely attractive from a valuation point of view. The market likely underestimates the strength of the current, multi-year AI boom.
- Risks exist around Data Center GPU demand, but AI spending trends and Nvidia’s annual product cycle support continued NVDA stock upside potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.