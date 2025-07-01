Intapp: The Market Is Voting, But The Weighing Machine Shows Value

Jul. 01, 2025 6:23 AM ETIntapp, Inc. (INTA) StockINTA
Mountainside Research
467 Followers

Summary

  • Intapp's fundamentals remain robust with strong revenue growth, high gross margins, and best-in-class net revenue retention despite recent share price declines.
  • Cloud ARR is growing nearly 30% year-over-year, now making up 77% of total ARR, fueling high-quality, recurring revenue expansion.
  • INTA generates significant free cash flow and maintains strong operating leverage, providing flexibility for future capital allocation.
  • Valuation appears attractive relative to peers like Clearwater Analytics, supporting my continued 'Buy' rating for long-term investors.

Businessman presenting project in meeting room

Klaus Vedfelt

Investment Thesis

I last covered Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) back in January of this year:

This analysis served as an extension to my already bullish coverage on the stock, dating

This article was written by

Mountainside Research
467 Followers
Follow for analysis of software and technology companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News