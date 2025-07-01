Digital Realty, Equinix Ramp Up Datacenters As AI Drives Demand
Summary
- Digital Realty's announced development pipeline in the Americas included additional future capacity totaling 499 MW.
- Equinix plans to add in excess of 24,000 cabinets through 2027 to its existing portfolio of more than 144,000 across the Americas.
- Equinix and Digital Realty both lease facilities to hyperscalers.
