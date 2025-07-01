Digital Realty, Equinix Ramp Up Datacenters As AI Drives Demand

  • Digital Realty's announced development pipeline in the Americas included additional future capacity totaling 499 MW.
  • Equinix plans to add in excess of 24,000 cabinets through 2027 to its existing portfolio of more than 144,000 across the Americas.
  • Equinix and Digital Realty both lease facilities to hyperscalers.

US real estate investment trusts Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) and Equinix Inc. (EQIX) are expanding their development pipelines to meet the increased demand for datacenters, fueled by the growth of artificial intelligence.

Through the end of the

