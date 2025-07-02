Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares have been on a huge run, and this stock has been one of the top performers for the first half of 2025. However, I think it has gone too far too fast, and that this could even be
Netflix: This Is What A Blow Off The Top Looks Like
Summary
- Netflix stock looks extremely overbought after a massive rally, trading far above key support levels and at a rich valuation.
- Growth drivers like the password crackdown have largely played out, and future growth faces headwinds from competition, saturation, and potential retaliatory tariff risks.
- Earnings growth is expected, but revenue growth is slowing, making Netflix vulnerable if margin expansion falters or market sentiment shifts.
- Given these risks and the frothy valuation, I believe Netflix is a strong sell now, but would reconsider if shares correct to key support levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.