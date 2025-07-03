Nvidia: OpenAI-AMD Partnership Implications
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation remains a Strong Buy as surging data center GPU demand and AI ecosystem growth drive robust profit potential and new highs in 2025.
- The OpenAI-AMD partnership intensifies GPU competition, but the market's rapid expansion ensures both Nvidia and AMD are major beneficiaries.
- Nvidia's dominant 92% GPU market share, superior profits, and upcoming Blackwell GPUs position it to capitalize on pent-up, high-inference chip demand.
- Despite emerging risks like new competitors and tariffs, NVDA stock's valuation is justified by its growth trajectory and ongoing operating profit up-scaling.
