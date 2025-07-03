As a market junkie, I'm always looking for new funds to review, to see what the best and brightest minds of finance are coming up with. The FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) recently caught
EIPI: Pipeline To High Yields?
Summary
- FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF offers a 7.7% yield, which, I believe, is sustainable given its long-term average annual returns of around 9%.
- The fund's covered call strategy limits upside, causing it to underperform passive energy ETFs like AMLP and XLE over the long term.
- EIPI charges a relatively high 1.11% expense ratio, while alternative ETFs offer similar or better yields at lower costs.
- Given the capped upside and comparable yields elsewhere, I rate EIPI a hold and see little long-term appeal versus passive peers.
