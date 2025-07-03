Central Bank Gold Buying Picks Up In May

The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.