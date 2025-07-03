Why I'm Buying Oscar's Panic Dip
Summary
- Centene’s $1.8B ACA risk shock triggered a ~15-20% drop in Oscar’s stock but didn’t alter Q1 fundamentals.
- Oscar posted 42% revenue growth, expanding to 2 million members with a record-low 15.8% SG&A expense ratio.
- Barclays’ downgrade highlights policy risk, projecting over 100bps MLR pressure and aggressive EPS cuts if subsidies expire.
- Oscar’s full-stack tech, Campaign Builder AI, and high NPS retention power a unique flywheel that legacy insurers lack.
- Even with expected H2 membership declines, Oscar’s $4.9B cash buffer and undervalued 0.46x P/S multiple show upside.
