Intel Value Trap: The Potential 18A To 14A Shift In Foundry
Summary
- In our previous coverage, we've detailed the stiffening tariff and regulatory implications on Intel Corporation, on top of existing execution challenges pertaining to its ongoing turnaround plan.
- In the latest development, management's potential decision to accelerat Foundry's external volume roadmap from 18A to 14A could further pressure the company's already fragile fundamental outlook, while escalating execution risks.
- This accordingly skews INTC stock's near-term risk profile further to the downside, which the stock's resilience this year likely continues to underappreciate.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.