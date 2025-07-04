The Fed Just Stepped Into The Repo Market

Jul. 04, 2025 11:06 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SPY, SP500, DJI, NDX, QQQ, IWM, RTY, IVV, VOO, DIA, , , , , , , , , ,
Jack Bowman
5.55K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve just provided over $11B in one-day liquidity to the overnight repo market, signalling that banks needed the injection to keep their balance sheets healthy.
  • This is a major movement in the repo markets, which tend not to borrow at those levels. The last time this level was reached was in 2019.
  • The article discusses the implications for the banking system, interest rates, and asset prices.
  • While it is a significant event worth noting, it is likely not large enough on its own to push interest rates down. More cracks would need to form.
  • It's unclear why this repo was needed, but my prevailing theory is that it was taken out to keep balance sheets healthy for regulatory reporting, which signals low liquidity.

Symbol of the US Federal Reserve System on the US 5 dollar bill. Fed emblem close-up on american currency.

Antonistock

Introduction

It's rare that we see the Fed intervene in the Overnight Repurchase Agreements ("Repo") market, but they just did on June 30th for a significantly larger amount than they have in the last five years.

To preface, overnight

This article was written by

Jack Bowman
5.55K Followers
Writer, registered investment advisor, former economics teacher.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
RTY
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News