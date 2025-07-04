Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is at the intersection of two exciting fields. One is fintech and the other is AI. The combination of these two technologies promises strong growth and Upstart is positioning itself to be a
Upstart: An AI Fintech Gem
Summary
- Upstart's strong Q1 results, with 67% YoY revenue growth and segment-wide strength, signal robust business momentum and healthy financials.
- AI-driven automation is fueling efficiency and loan growth, with 75% of loans approved automatically and significant cost savings realized.
- 2025 guidance projects 59% revenue growth and a leap in adjusted EBITDA margin, underscoring a bright long-term outlook despite a high P/S ratio.
- Innovation leadership supports my buy rating, as Upstart's growth justifies a premium valuation and offers room for multiple expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.