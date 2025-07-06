Supercharge SCHD ETF With Big Dividend Machines

High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SCHD is my favorite dividend growth ETF.
  • I break down its strengths and weaknesses.
  • I also share which stocks and funds I would buy alongside SCHD to build a powerful dividend machine.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Savings concept - 7 piggy banks on 7 piles of US nickel coins

PM Images

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is my favorite dividend growth ETF. In this article, I will detail why. Additionally, I will discuss how you can make SCHD into the cornerstone of a retirement portfolio that can easily meet

Join Now to Access Our Top Picks for July 2025 — and Save $100 with Our 4th of July Sale!

Your timing is perfect! We’ve just released our latest top investment picks, and by joining today, you’ll gain immediate access to these exciting opportunities.

To celebrate the 4th of July, we’re offering $100 off your first year—but hurry, this offer ends soon.

We invest thousands of hours and over $100,000 annually into researching the most profitable investment opportunities—all to bring you high-yield strategies at just a fraction of the cost.

Click here to get started!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor
27.49K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms and running his own dividend investing YouTube channel. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning. Samuel leads the High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HESM, EPD, PAA, MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News