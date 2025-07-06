Supercharge SCHD ETF With Big Dividend Machines

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHD ) is my favorite dividend growth ETF. In this article, I will detail why. Additionally, I will discuss how you can make SCHD into the cornerstone of a retirement portfolio that can easily meet

Join Now to Access Our Top Picks for July 2025 — and Save $100 with Our 4th of July Sale!

Your timing is perfect! We’ve just released our latest top investment picks, and by joining today, you’ll gain immediate access to these exciting opportunities.

To celebrate the 4th of July, we’re offering $100 off your first year—but hurry, this offer ends soon.

We invest thousands of hours and over $100,000 annually into researching the most profitable investment opportunities—all to bring you high-yield strategies at just a fraction of the cost.



