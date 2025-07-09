Ideal Portfolio For A 60+ Year Old

Summary

  • For 60+ year old investors, a 70% equities / 25% bonds / 5% cash mix balances growth, income, and downside protection.
  • Focus on VOO, VTI, QQQ (40%), income ETFs like SCHD, VIG (20%), plus 10% each in international and 10% in small caps, with few individual stock picks.
  • Stick to short-term US Treasuries and core bond ETFs to avoid duration, interest rate risk, while benefiting from income stability.
  • Keep 1–2 years of expenses in high-yield savings to avoid liquidating equity portfolio during sell-offs.
Balancing Finances and Time - A Blue Seesaw with a Piggy Bank and an Alarm Clock

J Studios

Just few days ago, I published an article titled VOO Vs. QQQ: Which Is The Better ETF For Investors In Their 30s, which received a lot of positive feedback from my followers, discussing the ideal asset allocation and my recommended approach

I’m a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 company, investing with a long runway—30 years to retirement and plenty of compounding ahead. I write about building a thoughtful portfolio that balances strong growth potential with solid fundamentals. My focus is on high-quality businesses, mostly in the U.S. and Europe—companies with staying power, industry-leading profitability, low leverage, and room to grow. I’m especially interested in portfolio strategy, capital allocation, and what makes a business truly worth holding for the long haul. Investing, for me, is about more than just returns—it’s a way to challenge my thinking, stay curious, and move steadily toward financial independence.

