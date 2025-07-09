Just few days ago, I published an article titled VOO Vs. QQQ: Which Is The Better ETF For Investors In Their 30s, which received a lot of positive feedback from my followers, discussing the ideal asset allocation and my recommended approach
Ideal Portfolio For A 60+ Year Old
Summary
- For 60+ year old investors, a 70% equities / 25% bonds / 5% cash mix balances growth, income, and downside protection.
- Focus on VOO, VTI, QQQ (40%), income ETFs like SCHD, VIG (20%), plus 10% each in international and 10% in small caps, with few individual stock picks.
- Stick to short-term US Treasuries and core bond ETFs to avoid duration, interest rate risk, while benefiting from income stability.
- Keep 1–2 years of expenses in high-yield savings to avoid liquidating equity portfolio during sell-offs.
