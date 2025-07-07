I previously covered Hitachi: Powering AI, Digital Transformation And The Energy Transition and Mitsubishi Corp: Betting Big On Natural Gas as the main beneficiaries of the global energy transition and digital transformation themes. Following up on these themes, I
Siemens: Leading Europe's AI-Driven Industrial Evolution
Summary
- Broad policy support from the EU, and European companies' general openness towards exploring AI technologies, is driving adoption for industrial transformation.
- Siemens stands to benefit from increasing EV adoption, with increasing urgency for automakers to launch new HEV/EV vehicles as competition heats up.
- Siemens benefits directly from Germany's recent budget announcements to invest in rail infrastructure.
- De-escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, especially with lifted restrictions on EDA software exports, will also be a positive for the company.
