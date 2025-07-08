SoFi Technologies: No FOMO, Fundamentals Only
Summary
- SoFi Technologies' rapid revenue and member growth outpace the fintech sector, supported by a massive and expanding total addressable market.
- Valuation remains attractive, with a forward P/E ratio dropping to 25 by FY2027 and conservative scenarios projecting 15-18% annualized returns by 2033.
- SOFI's first-mover advantage and comparison to higher-valued peers like Revolut highlight further upside potential despite current market skepticism.
- Macro risks and high short interest exist, but strong fundamentals and bullish earnings revisions justify my continued 'Strong buy' rating.
