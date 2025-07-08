When I made the case for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) last December, I was cautiously optimistic about the company’s prospects as a value investment despite what looked like growing competition (from Databricks) and a lowered ARR (Annual
A Cash-Based Case To Give Teradata Corporation A Second Chance
Summary
- Teradata remains a deep value play after disappointing earnings, but recent cash flow strength and favorable valuation metrics keep me cautiously optimistic.
- Competition from Databricks and others is fierce, yet Teradata's platform innovation and AI/ML focus offer some competitive reassurance.
- The turnaround thesis hinges on management's guidance for ARR and cloud growth in late 2025, with improved retention and services re-acceleration as key drivers.
- At current valuations, TDC is cheap enough for speculative entry, but technical resistance and execution risks demand strict discipline and caution.
