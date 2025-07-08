Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) is a biotechnology company that's working on its lead biologic called APG777. This drug has best-in-class potential in atopic dermatitis (AD), with positive data from the APEX
Apogee Therapeutics: Funding Supports Best-In-Class Ambitions In Atopic Dermatitis
Summary
- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.’s APG777 shows best-in-class week-16 efficacy and quarterly/semi-annual dosing potential. In my view, this could give this drug candidate a great competitive profile.
- In fact, APG777 could potentially disrupt the massive AT market, which is currently dominated by Dupixent.
- APGE’s Phase 2 trial, called APEX Part A, exceeded its targets. We also have to wait until 1H2026 for its maintenance data. Part B efficacy data is due by mid-2026.
- But the main variable now is its potential Phase 3 trials, which are likely to begin by 2026.
- Overall, APGE stock remains a speculative long-term bet on atopic dermatitis, with APG777. But APGE has enough runway for now, which I believe warrants a bullish stance today.
