Riot Platforms Looks Good Heading Into Year-End

Cyn Research
224 Followers

Summary

  • Upgrading RIOT to a Buy due to a strong crypto market outlook, relatively fixed mining costs, low valuation, and a compelling technical setup.
  • Riot Platforms' business model is incredibly scalable when Bitcoin prices stay and rise beyond profitability thresholds.
  • Valuation remains attractive at 1.4x P/B, well below historical averages, with potential upside over 100% if sentiment improves.
  • This is a speculative, high-risk play with significant downside if Bitcoin crashes, not a long-term hold—take profits on strength.

Cryptocurrency mining icon minecart, pickaxe, and bitcoin coins 3D render.

lerbank

Introduction

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) has gained a lot of traction in recent weeks. On May 5, I published an article on RIOT with a Hold rating. If I helped motivate existing shareholders to hold, great, but in retrospective, the best course

This article was written by

Cyn Research
224 Followers
Hi! I'm a passionate investor who has been researching publically traded companies for over 6 years. My primary focus is on identifying great businesses at reasonable prices and holding them for the long term but I also dive into trend following strategies from time to time. While I have a slight bias toward technology companies, I maintain a broad perspective, including opportunities in crypto. I take a global approach to investing, occasionally seeking value beyond the U.S. market. Thanks for reading!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News