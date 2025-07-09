Undercovered Dozen: Roku, Merck, Chevron And More

Rebecca Corvino assists the team responsible for onboarding new analysts to the site. Rebecca joined Seeking Alpha in 2016 as its designated Dividends & Income Editor. Previously, she was a Deputy Managing Editor and a Copy Editor at TheStreet for ten years, as well as an Assistant Editor at the Washington City Paper and Managing Editor at LATINA Style Magazine. Rebecca has a BA in English from Amherst College and an MFA in Fiction Writing from NYU. She lives outside of Boston with her husband and their three children.

