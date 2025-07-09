CEF Insights: CAPIX Is An Interval Fund For Broader Private Credit Access

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



Your investment in the Fund is not a deposit in a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or any other government agency. The risks associated with an investment in the Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. The Fund also has specific principal risks, which are described below. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the Fund’s prospectus. Interval Fund. The Fund is designed primarily for long-term investors and not as a trading vehicle. The Fund is an “interval fund” pursuant to which it, subject to applicable law, will conduct quarterly repurchase offers for between 5% and 25% of the Fund’s outstanding Shares at net asset value (“NAV”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund currently intends to offer to repurchase 5% of its outstanding shares at NAV on a quarterly basis. In connection with any given repurchase offer, it is possible that a repurchase offer may be oversubscribed, with the result that Fund shareholders (“Shareholders”) may only be able to have a portion of their Shares repurchased. The Fund does not currently intend to list its Shares for trading on any national securities exchange. The Shares are, therefore, not readily marketable. Even though the Fund will make quarterly repurchase offers to repurchase a portion of the Shares to try to provide liquidity to Shareholders, you should consider the Shares to have limited liquidity. General Economic Conditions and Recent Events. Difficult global credit market conditions have adversely affected the market values of equity, fixed-income, hard assets, and other securities and these circumstances may continue or even deteriorate further. The short-and longer-term impact of these events is uncertain, but could have a material effect on general economic conditions, consumer and business confidence and market liquidity. Investments made by the Adviser are expected to be sensitive to the performance of the overall economy. Direct Lending. The Adviser may invest in directly originated senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, of performing middle market companies. The value of the Adviser’s assets is volatile and may fluctuate due to a variety of factors that are inherently difficult to predict and are outside the control of the Advisor and Sub-Advisors, including prevailing credit spreads, general economic conditions, financial market conditions, domestic or international economic or political events, developments or trends in any particular industry, changes in interest rates, or the financial condition of the obligors of the Adviser’s assets. Direct Origination. A significant portion of the Adviser’s investments may be originated. The results of the Adviser’s operations depend on several factors, including the availability of opportunities for the origination or acquisition of target investments, the level and volatility of interest rates, the availability of adequate short and long-term financing, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions. Further, the Adviser’s inability to raise capital and the risk of portfolio company defaults may materially and adversely affect the Adviser’s investment originations, business, liquidity, financial condition, results of operations and its ability to make distributions to its investors. Loans. Loan interests generally are subject to restrictions on transfer, and the Adviser may be unable to sell loan interests at a time when it may otherwise be desirable to do so or may be able to sell them only at prices that are less than what the Adviser regards as their fair market value. Accordingly, loan interests may at times be illiquid. Loan interests may be difficult to value and may have extended settlement periods, which expose the Adviser to the risk that the receipt of principal and interest payments may be delayed until the loan interest settles. Secured Debt. Secured debt holds the most senior position in the capital structure of a borrower. Secured debt in most circumstances is fully collateralized by assets of the borrower. However, there is a risk that the collateral securing the Adviser’s loans may decrease in value over time, may be difficult to sell in a timely manner, may be difficult to appraise, and may fluctuate in value based upon the success of the business and market conditions, including as a result of the inability of the borrower to raise additional capital. Also, substantial increases in interest rates may cause an increase in loan defaults as borrowers may lack resources to meet higher debt service requirements. High Yield, Low-Rated or Unrated Securities. Debt securities (including bonds) and preferred stock in which the Adviser invests may or may not be rated by credit rating agencies. The values of lower-rated securities (including unrated securities of comparable quality) fluctuate more than those of higher-rated securities because investors generally believe that there are greater risks associated with them. The inability (or perceived inability) of issuers to make timely payment of interest and principal would likely make the values of the securities more volatile and could limit the purchaser’s ability to sell the securities at prices approximating the values it had placed on the securities. In general, the market for lower-rated or unrated securities is smaller and less active than that for higher-rated securities, which can adversely affect the ability to sell these securities at favorable prices. In addition, the market prices of lower-rated securities are likely to be more volatile because: (i)an economic downturn or increased interest rates may have a more significant effect on the yield, price and potential for default; (ii)past legislation has limited (and future legislation may further limit) investment by certain institutions in lower-rated securities or the tax deductibility of the interest by the issuer, which may adversely affect the value of the securities; and (iii)it may be difficult to obtain information about financially or operationally troubled issuers. The Adviser will not necessarily dispose of a security when its rating is reduced below its rating at the time of purchase. Unsecured Loans. The Adviser may make unsecured loans to borrowers, meaning that such loans will not benefit from any interest in collateral of such borrowers. Liens on such a borrower’s collateral, if any, will secure the borrower’s obligations under its outstanding secured debt and may secure certain future debt that is permitted to be incurred by the borrower under its secured loan agreements. The holders of obligations secured by such liens will generally control the liquidation of, and be entitled to receive proceeds from, any realization of such collateral to repay their obligations in full before the Adviser. In addition, the value of such collateral in the event of liquidation will depend on market and economic conditions, the availability of buyers and other factors. There can be no assurance that the proceeds, if any, from sales of such collateral would be sufficient to satisfy the Adviser’s unsecured loan obligations after payment in full of all secured loan obligations. If such proceeds were not sufficient to repay the outstanding secured loan obligations, then the Adviser’s unsecured claims generally would rank equally with the unpaid portion of such secured creditors’ claims against the borrower’s remaining assets, if any.

