I believe the AI industry will be the main driver of tech growth in the coming few years. The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is positioned to take advantage of this
ROBT: The Risk-Light Option Of AI Funds
Summary
- I recommend buying ROBT for conservative investors seeking AI growth, as its portfolio, with only 20.5% in the top 10, emphasizes keeping capital intact.
- ROBT's spread exposure to technology and industrials is optimally positioned to benefit from the $4.8 Tn expansion of the AI industry by 2033, powered by corporate take-up and M&A.
- With holdings in the form of Upstart Holdings and Meta Platforms, ROBT anchors small-cap ingenuity with large-cap security, shielding against market correction against AIQ's 70% weighting to technology.
- ROBT's modest $2.6M volume for the day and heavy technology sector weighting introduce liquidity and valuation issues, which may limit upside but attract investors who prefer steadiness in the turbulent AI sector.
