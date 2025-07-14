Why Palantir's Moat Keeps Growing
Summary
- Palantir’s Q2 revenue is projected at $939.29 million, reflecting a 38.5% year-over-year increase with robust EPS revisions.
- Net Dollar Retention remains above 120%, demonstrating sticky client relationships and organic revenue expansion without extra sales costs.
- Strong operational leverage drives 53.74% year-over-year EPS growth and supports a free cash flow margin expected to surpass 40%.
- Long-term contracts, like the $1.3 billion US Army deal, anchor Palantir’s role as a critical government AI partner.
- Consensus estimates show quarterly revenue climbing to $1.37 billion by Q4 2026, nearly 150% EPS growth by FY2028.
