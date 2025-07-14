Silver Price Holds Around 14-Year High On Tariff-Driven Safe Haven Demand (Technical Analysis)

Traders Union
82 Followers

Summary

  • Silver holds near $39.1 today after hitting a 14-year high on Friday in a 4% surge.
  • Today’s price consolidates after Asian gains as RSI signals overbought conditions.
  • Tariff fears and safe haven demand push silver up 8.35% month-to-date despite dollar strength.

Stack of Shiny Silver Bars Ingots and Coins

asbe

By Sholanke Dele

Silver has entered the new trading week on strong footing, building on last Friday’s sharp surge that pushed the price up by 4% to $38.5.

This level had not been seen in over 14 years, marking

This article was written by

Traders Union
82 Followers
Traders Union is a leading financial portal dedicated to empowering traders and investors with essential information to maximize their success in the financial markets. Its mission is to create a trusted platform where users can easily access comprehensive details about the top brokerage firms offering the most favorable and seamless trading conditions. Founded in 2010, Traders Union was built on the idea of providing thorough and unbiased reviews of international forex brokers, along with high-quality content covering global trading and investment trends. Traders Union saves time and effort by making the process of selecting a reliable broker hassle-free. With the Traders Union Broker Rating, users have all the data needed to make well-informed decisions, eliminating the need for endless research and review reading.

Recommended For You

About SLV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLV
--
SIVR
--
PSLV
--
XAGUSD:CUR
--
PSLV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News