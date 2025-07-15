Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is no longer just a streaming platform. It has tiptoed into our homes and primed itself into our habits over the years, even replacing many people's desire to go to the movies, preferring the comfortable couch and TV. Netflix
Netflix Q2 Preview: Advertising Is The Real Game Changer
Summary
- Netflix's narrative is shifting from subscriber growth to value per user, margin expansion, and scalable advertising monetization.
- Q2 2025 expectations are solid: strong revenue, margin expansion, and robust free cash flow, with advertising as a key growth lever.
- Valuation is rich, but justified by superior margins, cash generation, and unique strategic positioning versus traditional media peers.
- I remain constructive at current prices, but would upgrade to Strong Buy on a pullback to the $1,150 area for optimal risk/reward.
