Alphabet's Gemini Grip: The Hidden Moat
Summary
- Gemini 2.5 Pro outperforms peers with one million-token context windows, doubling soon, embedding deeply into Search and Workspace.
- Subscriptions, Platforms & Devices revenue surged 19% to $10.4 billion in Q1 2025, anchoring 270 million paid memberships.
- Google Cloud revenue rose 28% to $12.3 billion, with operating income more than tripling to $2.2 billion YoY.
- Alphabet trades at ~20x P/E, still 23% below its five-year average, with expanding margins and disciplined AI CapEx.
- Q2 2025 earnings forecast expects $2.18 EPS on $93.8 billion revenue, aiming for 15% YoY growth with upside surprise potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.