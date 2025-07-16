The theme of the day at REITer’s Digest is commercial real estate at the core. Today, we will dive into a discussion about REITs, real estate, and the fundamentals of commercial real estate, including evolving market dynamics and the continued
VNQ: Data Centers Are Carrying Commercial Real Estate
Summary
- VNQ offers diversified exposure to commercial real estate, focusing on blue-chip REITs with a low expense ratio, making it attractive for thematic investors.
- Traditional asset classes like multifamily, office, and industrial are struggling with oversupply, rising rates, and weak demand, challenging even the strongest players.
- Data centers are the standout segment, benefiting from surging AI-driven demand, massive new investments, and resilience against broader real estate headwinds.
- While challenges remain, especially around modernization and power supply, data centers are carrying the sector, and patient investors may find opportunity amid volatility.
