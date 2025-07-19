Mach Natural Resources Increases Its Total Production By Nearly 90% Through Acquisitions

Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mach announced acquisitions with a total value of $1.287 billion. Deal price was 41% cash and 59% common units.
  • Mach's total production increases by close to 90% while its oil production increases by approximately 55%.
  • Compared to without the acquisitions, Mach's free cash flow per unit should increase by low teens percent.
  • Mach gains some Mancos Shale dry gas development inventory.
  • Pro forma net debt nears $1 billion though.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Oil pumps and wind mill during sunset.

Torsten Asmus

Mach Natural Resources (MNR) announced a couple major acquisitions with a combined deal price of nearly $1.3 billion. The consideration for the acquisitions is roughly 41% cash and 59% common units.

These deals will increase Mach's total

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities, along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics
11.56K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MNR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MNR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News