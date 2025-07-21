From a 52-week low of $21.10 back in February, Celsious (NASDAQ:CELH) has surged to around $44.50, representing a jaw-dropping 110% rally. Following a brutal 2024, in which shares declined by 56.7%, this comeback was much-needed and deserved, as the company has indeed
Up 110% From 52-Week Lows, Celsius Stock Is Still A Buy
Summary
- Celsius has rebounded 110% from its 52-week low, supported by strong market share gains, successful product launches, and international expansion momentum.
- Despite impressive category traction, Q1 revenue fell due to distributor incentive changes, tough comps, and short-term promotional dynamics, all likely one-off factors.
- With sales predicted to re-accelerate, a pristine balance sheet, and structural tailwinds in health-conscious consumption, Celsius appears well-positioned for continued upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CELH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.