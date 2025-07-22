Centene: The Cheapest Insurer I've Ever Seen

Jul. 22, 2025 2:34 AM ETCentene Corporation (CNC) Stock, , , 105 Comments
Giacomo Bocanegra
180 Followers

Summary

  • CNC is trading at half of book value and under 9x earnings, an extreme undervaluation for a cash-generating insurer.
  • The recent guidance cut is a temporary earnings reset, not a structural issue -- premium increases and cost controls will restore margins as per standard industry cycles.
  • Market panic and mechanical selling have created a rare value opportunity; insurance fundamentals and rate adjustments ensure earnings normalization over time.
  • Buying CNC at these levels offers upside, with potential to double as sentiment shifts and the stock re-rates to peer multiples or book value.

Medicare and Medicaid, National Health Insurance Program In The United States.

Olivier Le Moal

Every once in a while, the market gives you an opportunity so obvious it feels wrong not to take it. That's what's happening with Centene (NYSE:CNC) today. The stock is trading at roughly 0.5x book value -- yes, you read

This article was written by

Giacomo Bocanegra
180 Followers
Giacomo Bocanegra currently serves as portfolio manager for the hedge fund Bocanegra Asset Management LP. Before BAM, Mr. Bocanegra held equity research roles at Lucerne Capital Management and Wells Fargo. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lawrence University.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News