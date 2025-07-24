Tesla Q2: Stick The Pedal To The Metal
Summary
- Tesla, Inc. stock is "uncommon amongst the uncommon." Autonomy growth in Fiscal 2027 validates the current valuation and sets the stage for a 50% 18-month return.
- I'm bullish, but not ignorant of near-term headwinds. CEO Elon Musk himself has stated that the next few quarters could be tough. Downside volatility should be capitalized on by investors.
- Musk's neutrality (not disengagement) politically is arguably Tesla's biggest near-term and long-term sentiment asset right now, if it can be achieved and sustained gracefully.
