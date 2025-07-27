Now it's my turn to present an analysis of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), which has played a key role in the construction industry not only in the US but also in remote parts of the world
Time To Take Profits On Caterpillar
Summary
- Caterpillar, one of the biggest manufacturers of construction equipment, will be the beneficiary of the ongoing recovery of the U.S. housing market.
- As a result, Caterpillar's stock price has risen 56% in less than 4 months, creating a significant divergence from its current financial results.
- Its Construction Industries segment's U.S. sales were $2.9 billion in Q1 2025, down 24.2% year over year.
- Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts expect its total revenue and EPS to decline year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025.
- In this article, youwill know why, according to my "ALLKA 4D Rating" model, I believethat Caterpillar's risk/reward profile has turned unfavorable.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.