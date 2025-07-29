Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has not recovered since its early 2025 gap down. Not even close. In addition, the stock made fresh 52 week lows in late June, breaking beneath the lows of the Liberation Day plunge while the broader market
Constellation Brands Is At The Mercy Of Tariff Headwinds
Summary
- Tariffs and consumer weakness are pressuring Constellation Brands’ top line, with Q1 sales and margins both declining year-over-year.
- FY2026 guidance signals continued revenue and profit contraction, especially in Wine & Spirits, with no easy fix in sight for these headwinds.
- Despite decent cash flows and increased buybacks, the low forward P/E is justified given the deteriorating fundamentals and weak outlook.
- Given these persistent challenges, I rate Constellation Brands a sell, as the current valuation does not present a bargain opportunity.
