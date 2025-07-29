Tilray Brands Reports In-Line Q4-2025 And FY2025 Results Amidst Weakening Sector
Summary
- Tilray Brands posted sequential revenue growth but showed a decrease YoY.
- The company reported a high net loss due to non-cash impairments.
- Tilray Brands expects 2026 to be better than 2025, but uncertainty and risk remain.
- The company’s stock is down 61% over the last year and may undergo a reverse split.
- I rate the company as a Hold for now.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLRY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.