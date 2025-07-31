Solana Price Holds Above $181 As Buyers Return Ahead Of Key Resistance Test (Technical Analysis)

  • ​Solana maintained upward pressure on July 31, gaining 1.95% to trade near $181.22 as the asset consolidates after testing major resistance.
  • The $178–$180 zone, previously marked by supply, has now flipped into support and is being defended strongly by bulls.
  • Futures market data reinforces Solana’s technical resilience.

By Parshwa Turakhiya

​Solana (SOL-USD) maintained upward pressure on July 31, gaining 1.95% to trade near $181.22 as the asset consolidates after testing major resistance. Price action has returned to the short-term uptrend after recovering from last week’s dip

