Okay, it’s one thing inside of three things, but they’re also three kinds of different things related to one broader thing. I might be overthinking this.
3 Things - All About That Labor Report
Summary
- One of the recurring themes here over the last year is that the labor market has been soft.
- A lot of leading indicators in the labor market have been weirdly weak despite headline figures that kept coming in above expectations.
- The bottom line from Friday’s labor market bombshell was that rate cuts become the more obvious outcome in future FOMC meetings.
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/