ChromaDex partners with Watsons for TRU NIAGEN retail launch

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announces its new partnership with Hong Kong based retailer, A.S. Watson, for the launch of the U.S. made TRU NIAGEN dietary supplement in Asia.

On September 15, TRU NIAGEN will be launched in over 100 stores in Hong Kong and will also be available online.

After the premiere in Hong Kong, Watsons plans to launch TRU NIAGEN in Macau and in other Asian countries in the near future. Its single bottle is priced at HK$388.

TRU NIAGEN is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex.